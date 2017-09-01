Classixx – “Possessive”

Los Angeles duo Classixx released a new album, Faraway Reach, last year, and today they’ve come out of the woodwork to share a new one-off track called “Possessive.” The song’s built around a sample of a gospel choir singing Nick Jonas’ 2014 hit “Jealous.” You can listen to it below.

Tour Dates:

09/03 San Diego, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel

09/07 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

10/27 San Francisco, CA @ Deadly Disco

11/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

“Possessive” is out now and you can get it as a free download.