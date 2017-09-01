Yung Lean – “Red Bottom Sky”

Yung Lean has had a rough go at it in recent years, but his music has only gotten stronger as the Swedish musician has matured past the Sad Boy persona that made him such a polarizing fixture when his crew first broke out. “Red Bottom Sky” is the latest evidence of his progression, his first proper single since last year’s Frost God mixtape. It’s gorgeous and hypnotic, taking its time to unspool over five minutes. It sounds more than a bit like Blond(e), which makes sense considering Lean contributed some vocals to that album. Listen to it below.