Next week, Tori Amos is releasing a new album, Native Invader, and we’ve heard a few tracks from it so far, including “Cloud Rider,” “Up The Creek,” and “Reindeer King.” She recently went on BBC Radio 2’s Arts Show with Jonathan Ross and unveiled another song called “Wings.” You can listen to it at the 27-minute mark here.

Native Invader is out 9/8 via Decca. Revisit our recent interview with Amos.