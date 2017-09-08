Stream Mas Ysa Untitled EP

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Thomas Arsenault’s Mas Ysa project — his last full-length, Seraph, was our Album Of The Week back in 2015 — but today he’s releasing a new untitled EP containing five new songs that were partially written in Uruguay, where Arsenault decamped to recover after a car accident that left him with a head injury that made performing difficult. These sound like the sort of dark, solitary tunes that sound like the could’ve been born out of isolation, and the whole EP comes along with a companion short film directed by Dan Shapiro. Watch a trailer for that and listen to the EP below.

Mas Ysa’s new EP is out now.