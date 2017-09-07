Kevin Gates – “Had To”

Right now, the Baton Rouge rap star Kevin Gates is sitting in a prison cell, serving a 30-month sentence for a weapons charge. He was sentenced in April, so he’ll be in there for a while. Earlier this week, he shared a letter to his fans from prison, as well as a video for a new song called “What If.” As it turns out, he left behind enough material for a new mixtape, and that mixtape is coming soon. Later this month, Gates will release By Any Means 2, the sequel to a truly excellent tape that he released back in 2014. And today, he’s shared a sad, melodic new song called “Had To.” Listen to it below.

Had To is out 9/21 on Atlantic.