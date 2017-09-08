Hear “Sidewalks Of The City” From Lucinda Williams’ New Re-Recording Of Sweet Old World

Lucinda Williams’ 1992 album Sweet Old World turns 25 this year, and to commemorate its release, the legendary songwriter has chosen to revisit and reimagine it for a new collection of songs called This Sweet Old World. The album features new renditions and arrangements of all 12 of the songs on the original album. Today, she’s shared an updated version of “Sidewalks Of The City.” “[It] is like a different song now — it’s so relevant today,” she noted in a press release. You can can listen to it below.

Here’s a new take on “Six Blocks Away”:

This Sweet Old World is out 9/29. You can pre-order it here.