Michael Nau – “Diamond Anyway” (Feat. Natalie Prass)

Former Page France and Cotton Jones frontman Michael Nau released Some Twist, his second collection of songs under his own name, back in June. And this week, he’s following it up with The Load, a new EP of outtakes from the LP. Lead single “Diamond Anyway” is, well, a gem, a lovely slow-burner featuring vocals from the inimitable Natalie Prass. Nau explains:

“Diamond Anyway” was recorded in Nashville. I was living there in the time, with a basement setup of semi-working recording gear, plenty of spiders, and a pile of abandoned household items in the corner, left from a previous tenant. I’d spend my nights down there once the family was in bed. I was getting things done, but it felt like more of the same — and I was tired of myself. Around that time, I met Benny and Natalie through mutual friends.

We recorded this song together one night. It was a relief to work in someone else’s environment. We recorded it on Benny’s Tascam 388 in his garage with one SM58 microphone. Benny played bass, Natalie sang and played Optigan, their buddy Dan came in and recorded drums (while we sat with his napping newborn), and Seth Kauffman recorded strings at his place. All of the sudden, I was just a singer and guitar player on the song. It came together fast. It was energizing and simple. There were some sonic issues we couldn’t fix, but that’s part of what I’ve always liked about this one.