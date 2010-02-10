Wilco Cover Neil Young, Help Haiti, Head To Olympics

A week or so ago we told you that when Wilco’s not covering Skip Spence, they’re covering Neil Young. They initially made like Shakey for the 2010 MusiCares event. Judging from unkind reviews the show received, they were probably the only band that rehearsed, so why not continue covering Neil Young? They did just that in Portland last night, offering the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Buffalo Springfield’s “Broken Arrow.” (Thanks for the heads up, Ryan.) We have video footage. Elsewhere, Jeff Tweedy & Co. are taking things to the International stage.





It would be pretty Canadian of them — though not as Canadian as the Thermals — if they repeated their “Broken Arrow” at the Winter Olympics on Saturday. Yes, as we mentioned and weren’t lying about in October, they’ll be doing a free show at David Lam Park in Vancouver on 2/13. And, speaking of “free,” Wilco posted free downloads (with suggested donations) to assist in the rebuilding of Haiti.