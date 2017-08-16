Lomelda – “From Here”

The Texan DIY singer-songwriter Hannah Read, who records fractured and fragile music as Lomelda and who was a Band To Watch last month, will release her new album Thx next month. The two songs from the album that we’ve already posted, “Interstate Vision” and “Out There,” are both great. And now she’s shared a third, and it’s also great. “From Here” is a spidery sprawl about driving through Brooklyn and not knowing what you’re doing there. Below, listen to the song and read what Read has to say about it, via The FADER.

Read writes:

“From Here” is about the distance between you and me. It’s about desperately spitting sentences into an iPhone to destroy that distance. And it’s about the strange calm that comes when you are able to say, I am just a “me” over here, and slump on across the crosswalk.

Thx is out 9/8 on Double Double Whammy.