Way Yes – “Dead Ringer”

It’s been years since we’ve heard from Way Yes, the Columbus combo known for their ebullient yet melancholy explorations of Afropop, indie-pop, and Merriweather Post Pavilion-style electronics — though we did get some solo tracks from co-frontman Glenn Davis last year. Now the band is set to follow up 2013’s Tog Pebbles with one last LP called Tuna Hair.

The new album is out next month, and today Way Yes are sharing its opening track, “Dead Ringer.” Travis Hall, the group’s other songwriter and lead singer, penned this one, and as far as I know it does not allude to fellow Columbus music great RJD2’s classic debut album. Instead, it’s an intensely lovely bit of synthetic ’80s-indebted pop that chugs along with purpose while conveying a deep sense of wistfulness. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Dead Ringer”

02 “Ring The Bell”

03 “Get Dead”

04 “I Can Relate”

05 “Ready To Die”

06 “Ideally”

07 “Good Old Days”

Tuna Hair is out 10/20 on Gold Robot. Pre-order it here. Way Yes will play a release show in Columbus on 10/21 at Spacebar with Sweet Teeth and Counterfeit Madison.