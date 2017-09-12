Watch Eddie Vedder Debut A New Song, Cover Fugazi At Ohana Fest

This past weekend, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder headlined the Ohana Fest in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach. It was the second year of the festival, which Vedder and pro surfer Kelly Slater organized, and it looks like it was a good time. Vedder sang “Ball And Chain” with California punk legends Social Distortion, and Fiona Apple sang a few rarities and covers and busted out a cartwheel. And during the solo set that closed out the festival, Vedder opened things up by debuting an as-yet-untitled solo song, a warm and funereal track that he played entirely solo at an organ. And he transitioned directly from that song into a cover of Fugazi’s “I’m So Tired,” a stripped-back track from their 1999 all-sketches Instrument soundtrack. Watch a fan-made video below.

During that same set, Vedder sang a whole lot of Pearl Jam songs, and he also covered Pink Floyd, George Harrison, and Neil Young. You can find the setlist here.