CousteauX – “Shelter”

Cousteau scored a hit in 1999 with “The Last Good Day Of The Year,” perhaps the best song off of their excellent under-the-radar self-titled debut. After releasing two more albums, the London-based band called it quits in 2005, but now, a decade later, principal songwriter Davey Ray Moor and singer Liam McKahey have reunited under the name CousteauX. (According to a press release, they think of the new silent X as “a kiss…and a scar.”) Their new album, also titled CousteauX, is out at the end of the week, and they’ve already shared early singles “BURMA” and “The Innermost Light.” Now they’ve unleashed “Shelter,” a darkly romantic noir-pop gem led by McKahey’s expressive baritone. Listen below.

CousteauX tracklist:

01 “Memory Is A Weapon”

02 “This Might Be Love”

03 “BURMA”

04 “The Innermost Light”

05 “Maybe You”

06 “Portobello Serenade”

07 “Thin Red Lines”

08 “Shelter”

09 “Seasons Of You”

10 “F***king In Joy And Sorrow”

CousteauX is out digitally 9/15 via Silent X Recordings. It’ll be out 9/22 on LP and CD.