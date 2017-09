!!! are about to hit the road again in support of their recent album Shake The Shudder, and they have a little surprise in store. The dance-punk veterans will be selling a limited edition hand-stamped white label 12″ EP called Shake The Shut Up on their upcoming fall tour, and today, they’re sharing closing track “The Long Walk,” a deliciously dirty disco-house groove elevated to celestial heights by gospel-tinged backing vocals. Listen below.

Shake The Shut Up tracklist:

01 “Kim, Thurston And Me”

02 “Charlotte All The Time”

03 “I Came Here To Be (Yogi’s Jam)”

04 “What U Do 2 Me”

05 “Happiness Is A Warm Yes It Is”

06 “The Long Walk”

Tour dates:

09/13 Albany, NY @ The Hollow*

09/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

09/16 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*

09/18 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge*

09/19 Atlanta, GA The Earl

09/21 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

09/22 New Orleans, LA @ Hi-Ho Lounge*

09/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

09/24 Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

09/25 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage*

09/26 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

09/28 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

09/29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom*

09/30 Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Music Club*

10/01 Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival

10/02 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

10/06 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom**

10/19 Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisbon Live

10/20 Fundao, Portugal @ Octogono

10/21 Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

10/25 Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo

10/26 San Sebastian, Spain @ Donostia Intxaurrondo

10/27 Santiago, Spain @ Capitol

10/28 Madrid, Spain @ Joy Eslava

10/29 Leeds, UK @ Brudness Social Club

10/31 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/01 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

11/02 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

11/03 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ REC Festival

11/04 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

11/05 Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

11/06 Berlin, Germany @ Festaal Kreuzberg

11/07 Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum Music Bar

11/09 Munich, Germany @ Strom

11/10 Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv Club

11/11 Rome, Italy @ Monk

11/12 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

11/13 Skopje, Macedonia @ MKC

11/14 Belgrade, Serbia @ Dom Omladine

* with support from Algiers

** supporting Thievery Corporation

Shake The Shut Up is available only on tour.