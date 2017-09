Phil Elverum released his latest Mount Eerie album, A Crow Looked At Me, earlier this year, and he’s currently on tour playing those songs live. He recently stopped by our New York office for a Stereogum Session, where he played “When I Take Out The Garbage At Night,” “Ravens,” and “Soria Moria” from the album. You can watch the performance below.

A Crow Looked At Me is out now via P.W. Elverum & Sun.