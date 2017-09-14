Twist – “Leave This Town”

Last month, Toronto-based Twist reckoned with young adulthood under late capitalism on the fuzzy title track for their upcoming EP, Benefits. Today, singer-songwriter Laura Hermiston’s musings continue with another single from the soon-to-be-released album, “Leave This Town,” offering a sunnier take on growing up and moving on:

A lot of people in my life began to move away last year. Some people boasted and some people wanted to come back. Each time a close friend leaves, I wonder what’s stopping me. Is being realistic just being scared? I wrote this song as I was getting ready to go on tour. I loved the idea of leaving for 2 months and heading somewhere I always dreamt of living. As a result, this song that I was working on developed into a driving rhythm with nostalgic lyrics. The chorus feels a bit childish, but for me, it feels empowering. Get rid of what’s holding you back and start controlling your direction.

The candid lyricism is wrapped in reverby instrumentals and cozy guitar plucks, embracing a cheery melancholia and eschewing their former electronic-pop rock sound. Listen to “Leave This Town” below.

Tour dates:

10/06 Detroit, MI @ Trixies w/ Sam Coffey & The Iron Lungs

10/07 Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

10/10 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison w/ Saint Pe, Crocodiles

10/11 Ottawa, ON @ House of Targ W/ Yes We Mystic

10/12 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien

10/13 Burlington, VT @ The Upper Roost

10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Babycastles

10/15 Manhattan, NY @ Silent Barn

10/16 Cambridge, MA @ ZuZu

10/17 Quebec City, QC @ Le Cercle w/ Partner

10/18 Moncton, NB @ Claudes House

10/19 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop w/ Weaves, PONY

Benefits is out 9/22 on Buzz. Pre-order it here.