Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – “AvengHer”

Defining “jazz” is inherently contradictory; the genre’s history demonstrates its basis in transformation and reinterpretation, making an all-encompassing definition impossible to pinpoint. Trumpeter, composer, and producer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah posits “jazz” as a nonexclusive descriptor, advocating its freeform quality and avant-garde origins. As the practice is passed down, certain elements once thought to be crucial to the genre are lost or distorted, while new techniques are popularized. Scott sees this as an opportunity for growth: He refers to his comprehensive approach as “stretch music,” an attentive consideration and inclusion of various musical cultures, forms, and genres under the Jazz umbrella.

Trap-esque beats bolster Christian’s crooning horn on his latest single, “AvengHer.” A far-off guitar joins in with an ominous melody as the horn amplifies. The richly layered composition is an amalgam of ’60s jazz and contemporary production that defies genre. “AvengHer” will appear on Scott’s upcoming album, The Emancipation Procrastination. It’s the final piece of The Centennial Trilogy, his three-album project commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the first jazz recordings. Listen to “AvengHer” below.

The Emancipation Procrastination is out 10/20 via Ropeadope.