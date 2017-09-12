Nervous Dater – “Bad Spanish”

Nervous Dater are a New York-based band that’s been around for a few years — they’ve already released a pair of EPs, 2015’s self-titled and last year’s A Hundred Beers — and today they’ve announced their debut full-length, Don’t Be A Stranger, which was produced by Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart. Lead single “Bad Spanish” is a hooky breath of fresh air about feeling closed-off. Rachel Lightner’s powerful voice and wordy lyrics are the most immediate draw, and here she’s navigating through a cycle of unhealthy habits based around feeling like an imposter. “It’s hard to ask for help when you don’t really want it/ Passed out on the train in your own vomit/ It’s fine, I said, I’ll bash my fucking head through the wall so I don’t have to call you before I go to bed,” she sings, that last line doled out in increased exasperation. Her frustrations are met with a chugging and woozy rhythm that grows more assured as the song goes along. Listen below.

Don’t Be A Stranger is out 9/29 via Counter Intuitive Records. Pre-order it here.