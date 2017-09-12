The Replacements – “I Will Dare (Live At Maxwell’s 1986)”

Sometimes, things take time. On 2/4/1986, the Replacements, having just made their major-label debut with Tim and earned a lifetime ban from NBC for swearing live on Saturday Night Live, played one of their final shows before the departure of original guitarist Bob Stinson at the legendary Maxwell’s in Hoboken, New Jersey. The fiery 29-song set was captured on tape by a 24-track mobile studio, but after Stinson’s exit and the band’s decision to begin recording Pleased To Meet Me, the masters sat on a shelf at Warner Music collecting dust until 2007, when they were properly mixed and mastered. Fast forward another decade, and For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 is finally seeing an official release, including new liner notes from Trouble Boys author Bob Mehr and unearthed photos from concert photographer Caryn Rose, thanks to the reissue experts at Rhino. We’ve already heard “Can’t Hardly Wait” and “I’m In Trouble,” and now the band have shared their 1986 performance of the classic Let It Be opening cut “I Will Dare,” which sounds just as vital now as it did then. Listen below.

For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 tracklist:

Disc One

01 “Hayday”

02 “Color Me Impressed”

03 “Dose Of Thunder”

04 “Fox On The Run”

05 “Hold My Life”

06 “I Will Dare”

07 “Favorite Thing”

08 “Unsatisfied”

09 “Can’t Hardly Wait”

10 “Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out”

11 “Takin’ A Ride”

12 “Bastards Of Young”

13 “Kiss Me On The Bus”

14 “Black Diamond”

Disc Two

01 “Johnny’s Gonna Die”

02 “Otto”

03 “I’m In Trouble”

04 “Left Of The Dial”

05 “God Damn Job”

06 “Answering Machine”

07 “Waitress In The Sky”

08 “Take Me Down To The Hospital”

09 “Gary’s Got A Boner”

10 “If Only You Were Lonely”

11 “Baby Strange”

12 “Hitchin’ A Ride”

13 “Nowhere Man”

14 “Go”

15 “Fuck School”

For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 is out 10/6 on Rhino.