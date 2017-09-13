Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming In Blood” Video

Dan Bejar is returning next month with a new Destroyer album called ken, and we’ve already heard the excellent lead single “Sky’s Grey.” Now he’s shared another, “Tinseltown Swimming A Blood,” a stunning new wave reverie that comes with a video directed by Karen Zolo, aka KC. A music video-length remake of the 1962 French sci-fi classic La Jetée, the clip is, like the original film, constructed entirely out of still black-and-white photographs.

“I’d just had a conversation about artist Chris Marker with a friend when I was approached to make a music video for the upcoming Destroyer album,” Zolo explains. “‘You have a month.’ Okay… I had no idea what the song even sounded like, but the only idea I had was to remake Chris Marker’s La Jetée, as faithfully as possible. It’s not just an homage to the great cine-poet, it’s also about the medium of film, about still photography. It would have been a billion times easier and less stressful to shoot it digitally, but it was worth it.” Watch below.

ken is out 10/20 on Merge. Pre-order it here.