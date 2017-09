Gucci Mane’s new album, Mr. Davis, is on the way and today he debuted a new single to follow the Migos collab “I Get The Bag.” The track is called “Curve” and it features the Weeknd. Gucci sat down with The New Yorker’s Malcolm Gladwell recently and the two of them talked about writing, seeing as how Gucci’s memoir is out next week. Read up on their chat here and check out “Curve” below.

Mr. Davis is out 9/19.