Slothrust – “Sex And Candy” (Marcy Playground Cover)

Slothrust impressed us last year with their album Everyone Else, and now the Brooklyn trio are following that up with an EP of covers entitled Show Me How You Want It To Be. The collection features songs by everyone from Britney Spears to Black Sabbath, and today, they’ve shared their rendition of Marcy Playground’s nonsensical 1997 hit “Sex And Candy,” turning it into a hard-charging, fuzzed-out rocker complete with a blistering classic-rock guitar solo. Listen below.

Show Me How You Want It To Be tracklist:

01 “Sex And Candy” (Marcy Playground Cover)

02 “Electric Funeral” (Black Sabbath Cover)

03 “What A Wonderful World” (Louis Armstrong Cover)

04 “…Baby One More Time” (Britney Spears Cover)

05 “Happy Together” (The Turtles Cover)

06 “Let’s Stay Together” (Al Green Cover)

Show Me How You Want It To Be is out 11/10 on Dangerbird.