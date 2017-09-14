Prawn – “Greyhound”

Prawn are releasing a new album, Run, in a couple weeks, and the singles we’ve heard from it so far — “North Lynx” and “Rooftops” — have been promising. Today, the New Jersey band has shared a third new song from it, “Greyhound,” and it captures the fluid movement and emotion of the album’s title. “You run just to run again/ I wait, I guess it’s love again,” Tony Clark sings on the hook. It’s about a dog, yeah, but it’s also about the different ways we try to escape. Listen to it below.

Run is out 9/22 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.