Later this week, Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology will be released. It’s a collection of studio tracks and live recordings that celebrate the Beach Boy’s long solo career, and it features two unreleased songs. One of them, “Some Sweet Day,” was a leftover from the ’90s, while “Run James Run” was written by Wilson in 2017 specifically to accompany the anthology set. You can listen to “Run James Run” via Pitchfork below.

Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology is out 9/22 via Rhino Records.