Downtown Boys – “Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)” Video

Last month, Downtown Boys released their excellent new album, Cost Of Living, and today they’ve shared a video for its lead single “Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas).” It was directed by Eavvon O’Neal and features live footage of the band intercut with a group of very cute kids having a party in a park that ends in a cake fight. The video comes with a statement from the band about the government’s recent DACA decision. Watch the video and read their statement below.

We hope you enjoy this video. Chulas are people who believe in the mergence of our past experiences and what we want the future to be. This mergence becomes our reality, and right now that includes a lot of pain and healing in our community at so many levels. We feel that the recent decision made by the white supremacist faction of our Federal government around DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) was not a decision based on economic justice for the USA nor based on advancing real immigration reform. It was based on racism against immigrants. We know a lot of people who like Downtown Boys, come to our shows, or listen to our music are affected by this. We also want to acknowledge the millions of immigrants that were never even eligible for DACA and face criminalization, deportation, and racism daily. We must continue to fight against all borders. Demonizing people of color and immigrants is not a solution. We know we can’t do much, but we can try to get as much information on this out there as possible. We urge anyone who is affected by the DACA decision or knows someone who is affected to look into United We Dream and the National Immigration Law Center. People have until October 5 to renew their DACA paperwork, please read more info on how to get involved and things to know here:

https://unitedwedream.org/about/projects/deferred-action/

https://www.nilc.org/issues/daca/

https://www.nilc.org/issues/daca/top-5-things-to-know-about-daca-ending/

Cost Of Living is out now via Sup Pop.