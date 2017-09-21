Kevin Devine – “I Was Alive Back Then (Acoustic)” (Feat. Half Waif)

Last year, Kevin Devine released Instigator, yet another in a long line of great albums, and he’s recorded reimagined acoustic versions of all the songs on it for a new album called We Are Who We’ve Always Been, which will be out on 10/20. It features a number of special guests, including the Mynabirds, Swivs, and Half Waif. Half Waif’s Nandi Rose Plunkett provides backing vocals on the album’s final track, “I Was Alive Back Then.’ It’s a wistful but appreciative song that’s already pretty mellow in its original iteration but gets even more stripped-down here, with Plunkett’s vocals sounding like a different echo of a ghost from Devine’s past. Listen to it below.

Devine’s also announced a pair of Brooklyn shows in December where he’ll be playing full albums alongside special guests. On Thursday 12/14, he’ll be playing We Are Who We’ve Always Been and 2003 album Make The Clocks Move at the Bell House. On Saturday 12/16, he’ll be playing Instigator and 2006’s Put Your Ghost To Rest. More info available here.

We Are Who We’ve Always Been is out 10/20 via Procrastinate! Music Traitors. Pre-order it here.