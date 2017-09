Drake significantly boosted WizKid’s profile in America by having him guest on “One Dance,” and the Nigerian singer put out his major-label debut, Sounds From The Other Side, back in June. Now he’s linked up with another major American rap star in Future, who makes an appearance on WizKid’s new track “Everytime.” Listen below.

