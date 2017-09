In a couple weeks, Fuck Buttons’ Andrew Hung is releasing his first solo album, Realisationship. We’ve already heard a couple tracks from it — “Say What You Want” and “Animal” (the latter made it onto our best songs of the week list) — and today he’s shared a third called “Elbow.” Listen to it below.

Realisationship is out 10/6 via Lex. Pre-order it here.