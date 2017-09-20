Lean Year – “Watch Me”

Lean Year, made up of Richmond-based singer Emilie Rex and filmmaker/musician Rick Alverson, dropped a new single today, teasing their upcoming self-titled debut album. The album’s lead single, “Come And See,” came out last month, showcasing the indie-folk duo’s sonic chemistry with lush, layered harmonies. Their latest track, “Watch Me,” is similar in title and sound, but with an added layer of drama; “Come And See” flirts with an ominous tone, whereas “Watch Me” commits to it. Rex’s alluring vocals are backed by a mesmerizing guitar riff and faint bass plucks, forming a mischievous rhythm fit for a spy film. Even the lyrics, “If you wanna know just how to catch me, you better watch me,” sound like foreshadowing for a neo-noir detective case. A violin-led interlude intensifies the cinematic instrumentation, culminating in Rex’s final utterance of the song’s refrain. Listen below.

Lean Year tracklist:

01 “Come And See”

02 “Her Body In The Sky”

03 “Earner”

04 “Holy Mountain”

05 “Watch Me”

06 “Sonja Henie”

07 “Waterloo Suns”

08 “The Louder Voice”

09 “Figs”

10 “Nines”

Tour dates:

10/20 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

10/22 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/24 Washington, D.C. @ DC9

10/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

10/27 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

Lean Year’s self-titled debut is out 10/20 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.