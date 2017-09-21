Maggie Rogers – “Split Stones”

Maggie Rogers released her new single “Split Stones” via some convoluted North Face promotion this week, but today it’s out via conventional means. The track finds Rogers’ folksy singer-songwriter tendencies again undergirded by an electronic backbeat, one that wallops with more force than usual. The chorus sounds very big and is really pretty. Listen below.
In a handwritten note posted to Twitter, Rogers calls “Split Stones” a “parting gift” marking the end of her first phase in the limelight. “Here’s to the end of the beginning and the start of everything else,” she writes. Read it below.
here's to the end of the beginning, and the start of everything else.https://t.co/pvEcHFCrfo pic.twitter.com/WvGp6E158Q
— Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) September 20, 2017