Jay Glass Dubs vs. Guerilla Toss – “Skull Dub”

Guerilla Toss’ GT Ultra is by far one of the best albums of the year, and next month a few of the songs on it are getting dub mixes courtesy of Greek producer Jay Glass Dubs (aka Dimitris Papadatos). They’ll all be packaged on an EP appropriately titled Jay Glass Dubs vs. Guerilla Toss, similar to one the group did with Giant Claw based on their 2016 album Eraser Stargazer. Today, you can hear Jay Glass Dubs twist the frenetic “Skull Pop” into a lysergic swirl that starts off slow and narcotized but shifts to a dancier mode halfway through. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://guerillatoss.bandcamp.com/album/jay-glass-dubs-vs-guerilla-toss" target="_blank">Jay Glass Dubs vs Guerilla Toss by Guerilla Toss</a>

Tracklist:

01 “Skull Dub”

02 “String Dub”

03 “TV Do Dub”

04 “Can I Get The Real Dub?”

Jay Glass Dubs vs Guerilla Toss is out 10/9 via DFA Records/Bokeh Versions.