liv – “Hurts to liv”

Lykke Li’s new group Liv also features Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg, Peter Bjorn & John’s Björn Yttling, and Jeff Bhasker, the American producer who’s the father of Lykke Li’s baby. Although that cast of characters could easily be described as a Swedish pop supergroup, the project pulls more inspiration from gently psychedelic late-’60s folk-rock than Swedish indie-pop, and now they’ve followed up “Heaven” with a new one called “Hurts to liv.” A tribute to Li’s mother and Wyatt’s father, who both recently passed away, the song is a lovely, soulful meditation on life and loss. “It’s been a very spiritual, beautiful, and life-awakening cycle,” Li told Vogue, where the track premiered. “Creating and giving birth to a baby boy, losing a mother—as well as Andrew’s father—and to be able to put into song life’s suffering before it even happened. Sometimes we forget to live and be loved, cause it hurts to live.” Listen below.