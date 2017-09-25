Stream Pura Mania Cerebros Punk EP

Pura Mania are a punk band based in both Mexico City and Vancouver, and their take on the genre is a tough and frantic one. Their new Cerebros Punk EP, their first-ever 12″, is a fine piece of old-school hardcore, sung urgently and intensely in Spanish. It’s sounds like it’s recorded through a few layers of blankets, but this band has hooks, and it’s a fun listen. Check it out below, and add Pura Mania to the increasingly long list of strong, vital Spanish-language punk bands working today.

<a href="http://sabotagerecords.bandcamp.com/album/pura-mania-cerebros-punk-12" target="_blank">Pura Mania – Cerebros Punk 12'' by sabotagerecords</a>

The Cerebros Punk EP is out 9/27 on Sabotage Records.