Half Waif – “Dream Cycle”

Nandi Rose Plunkett’s most recent Half Waif release is this year’s excellent form/a EP, but the project’s been around for over five years and has amassed a strong back catalog in that time. Half Waif’s last full-length is Probable Depths, which came out via DZ Tapes in 2016, and the album is being reissued on vinyl via Cascine next month. To commemorate the reissue, Plunkett has shared a song suite called “Dream Cycle,” which was put together in 2014 and contains some unfinished ideas in addition to early forms of two tracks that ended up making the final version of Probable Depths. Here’s Plunkett on the new (old) material:

‘Dream Cycle’ is a 9+ minute study on the surreal and slippery quality of dreams, written in 2014. The lyrics came from a dream journal I kept in a note on my phone at the time, detailing the most bizarre and vivid dreams I had. When it came time to select demos for what would become the full-length album Probable Depths, two of these sketches – “Nest” and “Spaceship” – made the cut. The rest still exist solely in this haze of ideas, a smattering of skewed images and curious sounds hovering in the space just beyond the dream. I’m excited to share Dream Cycle now as a relic of my past, a marker of time, and a unique tributary for some of the songs on Probable Depths.

Listen below.

And if you haven’t heard it already, here’s Probable Depths:

<a href="http://halfwaif.bandcamp.com/album/probable-depths" target="_blank">Probable Depths by Half Waif</a>

Tour dates:

10/12 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade +

10/13 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom + *

10/14 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle + *

10/15 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater + *

10/17 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +*

10/18 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre + *

10/20 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre + *

10/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center +

10/22 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

10/24 Toronto, ON @ Opera House +

10/25 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount +

10/27 New York, NY @ Town Hall + *

10/28 Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre + *

10/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer + *

12/02 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall + ~

12/04 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre + ~

12/06 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge + ~

12/07 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett + ~

12/08 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre + ~

12/09 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre + ~

12/10 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater + ~

12/12 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore + ~

12/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre + ~

12/15 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic + ~

12/16 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom + ~

12/18 Austin, TX @ Emo’s + ~

12/19 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater + ~

12/20 Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater + ~

+ w/ Julien Baker

* w/ Petal

~ w/ with Adam Torres

The Probable Depths reissue will be available 11/17 via Cascine. Pre-order it here. A new Half Waif LP is expected next year.