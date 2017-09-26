Pope – “Lil Stevie”

Pope are three longtime friends from Texas who make bummed out, fuzzed out music together. Now based in New Orleans, the trio are getting ready to showcase their true talent with True Talent Champion, their third collection of ’90s-indebted alt-rock, and they’ve already shared early songs “Talk Me Out Of It” and “David Caspian,” one written by co-frontman Matt Seferian and one by Alejandro Skalany. Their latest, “Lil Stevie,” is another Seferian joint, the kind of urgently whispered, tunefully depressive guitar jam that’ll stick in your head like the persistent ennui he sings about, except, you know, much more pleasant. See for yourself below.

Tour dates (w/ Young Jesus):

10/02 Raleigh, NC @ Slim’s

10/03 Washington, DC @ 453 Florida

10/04 Baltimore, MD @ Haebler Chapel

10/05 NYC @ The Gate Way

10/06 Middletown, CT @ Wesleyan University

10/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Little Italy

10/08 Boston, MA @ The Middle East

10/09 New Brunswick, NJ @ House show

10/10 Colombus, OH @ Middle Earth

10/11 Kalamazoo, MI @ TBA

10/12 Chicago, IL @ Quenchers

10/15 Yorkville, IL @ The Law Office

10/16 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

10/17 St, Louis, MI @ Dugan

10/18 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective

True Talent Champion is out 11/3 on Community Records. Pre-order it here. $1 from the sale of every record will be donated to T.E.J.A.S. Harvey Fund.