Pope – “Lil Stevie”

Pope are three longtime friends from Texas who make bummed out, fuzzed out music together. Now based in New Orleans, the trio are getting ready to showcase their true talent with True Talent Champion, their third collection of ’90s-indebted alt-rock, and they’ve already shared early songs “Talk Me Out Of It” and “David Caspian,” one written by co-frontman Matt Seferian and one by Alejandro Skalany. Their latest, “Lil Stevie,” is another Seferian joint, the kind of urgently whispered, tunefully depressive guitar jam that’ll stick in your head like the persistent ennui he sings about, except, you know, much more pleasant. See for yourself below.
Tour dates (w/ Young Jesus):
10/02 Raleigh, NC @ Slim’s
10/03 Washington, DC @ 453 Florida
10/04 Baltimore, MD @ Haebler Chapel
10/05 NYC @ The Gate Way
10/06 Middletown, CT @ Wesleyan University
10/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Little Italy
10/08 Boston, MA @ The Middle East
10/09 New Brunswick, NJ @ House show
10/10 Colombus, OH @ Middle Earth
10/11 Kalamazoo, MI @ TBA
10/12 Chicago, IL @ Quenchers
10/15 Yorkville, IL @ The Law Office
10/16 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
10/17 St, Louis, MI @ Dugan
10/18 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective
True Talent Champion is out 11/3 on Community Records. Pre-order it here. $1 from the sale of every record will be donated to T.E.J.A.S. Harvey Fund.