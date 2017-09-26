Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – “Continental Breakfast” Video

In a few weeks, the shambling master songwriters Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett will release their new collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice. And after dropping a video for lead single “Over Everything,” they’ve just shared another clip for a new one called “Continental Breakfast.” The song is an unrushed, unforced stunner, a twinkly jam about being friends with people in other parts of the world. Just like “Over Everything,” it sounds like a near-perfect fusion of both artists’ sounds. And as with “Over Everything,” Danny Cohen directed the video, and it’s full of sunny, bucolic images of Vile and Barnett spending time with their families and writing each other little notes. The whole thing is just really, really nice, and you can watch it below.

Lotta Sea Lice is out 10/13 on Matador/Marathon/Milk/Mom+Pop. Pre-order it here.