Radiator Hospital – “Nothing Nice” Video

Radiator Hospital are releasing a new album, Play The Songs You Like, next month. They’ve shared two tracks from it already — “Dance Number” and “Pastoral Radio Hit” — and today they’ve released another one called “Nothing Nice.” It’s a pitying downer about feelings of inadequacy and self-hatred. “There’s an ache that I self medicate in any way I can, but I don’t get too far past that/ I love to just give up,” Sam Cook-Parrott sings, emphasizing that last point as the song plays out. Listen to it alongside a new video below.

Tour Dates:

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn *

10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ the First Unitarian Church *

10/21 Boston, MA @ Cambridge YMCA *

10/22 Northampton, MA @ Flywheel *

10/23 Middletown, CT @ Mac 650 *

10/24 New Brunswick, NJ @ In The West *

10/25 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

10/26 Thomas, WV @ Tip Top Coffee *

10/27 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

12/08 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

12/09 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

* w/ Outer Spaces

^ w/ Vagabon & Cende

Play The Songs You Like is out 10/20 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.