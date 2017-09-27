Bad History Month – “The Nonexistent Distance”

Sean Bean, the man behind Boston’s Bad History Month, often changes his name to avoid unwanted attention. That should tell you something about the kind of guy he is and the almost anti-pop music he makes. The basement DIY project is returning in November with the Mel Brooks-referencing Dead And Loving It: An Introductory Exploration of Pessimysticism, and we’ve already heard one track, the churning, surprisingly exultant “Being Nothing.” Where that song found a sense of humanistic freedom in its existential musings, “The Nonexistent Distance” is firmly planted in the nausea phase of that epiphany: “Buried in each exhalation/ My body is a grave/ And as I survive/ Am I just a slave/ Cells eat the air I feed them/ They multiply and I age.” The music behind Bean is both beautiful and ominous, a spidery guitar figure working itself up into a bluesy lather before slowly receding into the night. Listen.

Dead And Loving It: An Introductory Exploration Of Pessimysticism is out 11/3 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.