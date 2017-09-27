NBA Player Victor Oladipo And 2 Chainz Respond To Trump With “Rope A Dope”

NBA player Victor Oladipo is dropping his debut EP, Songs For You, next week, and today the Indiana Pacers guard has teamed up with 2 Chainz for “Rope A Dope,” a response to Trump’s inflammatory comments bashing NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem. “I wanted to address what was going on and bring awareness to it, but in a positive manner,” Oladipo says. “I want people to feel inspired and motivated to be great, and to stand up and have confidence. We need to come together as a country to deal with these problems. We aren’t going to solve anything unless we’re united.” While 2 Chainz addresses the controversy directly in his verse, Oladipo offers more general inspirational wisdom with his soulful croon. Listen below.

Songs For You is out 10/6.