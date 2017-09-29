Joint Effort – “Blue Lightning”

In addition to being the frontman of Endless Boogie, Paul Major is a legendary record collector and dealer who’s spent the past few decades immersing himself in the weirdest, darkest corners of the music world. As a companion to his new book Feel The Music: The Psychedelic Worlds Of Paul Major, he’s collected 12 dusty, unpolished slices of psychedelia, lounge, and outsider folk into Paul Major: Feel The Music Vol. 1, a new LP arriving next month on Anthology Recordings, the reissue arm of Mexican Summer. And today, we’re sharing “Blue Lightning,” an obscure acid folk tune from the Detroit act Joint Effort’s Two Sided Country…Blues, originally recorded in 1971 and pressed on 200 copies. It’s haunting and weird and beautiful, and you can dive into it below.

Paul Major: Feel The Music Vol. 1 is out 10/27 via Anthology Recordings. Pre-order it here.