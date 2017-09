Earlier this year, KYLE landed on the upper echelons of the Billboard charts when his Lil Yachty team-up “iSpy” peaked at #4, and today he’s released three new tracks that all have featured guests, presumably in hopes of working his way up there again. There’s “Sunshine” (with Miguel), “Off Of It” (with Ty Dolla $ign), and “All Mine” (with MadeinTYO). You can hear them all below.