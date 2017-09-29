Young Thug & Lil Yachty – “On Me”

For the past few years, Young Thug has served as an inspiration for a whole wave of younger rappers, and today, he’s on a song with fellow Atlanta native Lil Yachty, one of his chief disciples. “On Me,” a song from a forthcoming Quality Control mixtape called Control The Streets Volume One, has Thug and Yachty going back and forth over an airy beat, doing ad-libs over each other’s lines and even sometimes doing this weirdly cartoony doo-wop thing. Listen to it below.

Control The Streets Volume One is coming sometime soon.