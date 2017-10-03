Miya Folick – “Woodstock” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

La singer-songwriter Miya Folick released an exquisite rocker called “Trouble Adjusting” earlier this year, a song that proved she actually has no trouble at all adjusting between that louder, poppier mode and the trembling confessional aesthetic that comprises the other half of her discography. Today she’s announcing that the song will lead off an EP called Give It To Me, and she’s shared the project’s closing track, a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock” that skews toward the quieter side of her sound. Not that Folick’s version of “Woodstock” is anything short of high drama. The music may be spare and eerie, but she throws her voice into those high notes with all the ferocity of Corin Tucker barreling into the chorus of a Sleater-Kinney song. Hear it below along with the previously released “Trouble Adjusting.”

Give It To Me tracklist:

01 “Trouble Adjusting”

02 “Aging”

03 “Let’s Pretend”

04 “Give It To Me”

05 “Woodstock”

Folick has a couple shows coming up:

11/07 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (w/ Mitski)

12/05 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan

Give It To Me is out 11/3 on Terrible.