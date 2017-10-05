Gingerlys – “See You Cry”

Following their 2014 debut EP Jumprope, Brooklyn-based Gingerlys are heading toward the release of their first full-length LP. In anticipation for their eponymous record, we’re premiering the third track, “See You Cry.” In good company with the lead singers of fellow dream-pop bands like Alvvays and Seapony, Jackie Mendoza balances melody atop layers of jangly guitar, drums, bass, and the occasional light synth and violin, evoking nostalgia specific to time and place. In “See You Cry,” that feeling is most prevalent at the chorus as Mendoza sings, “Seasons die and leave behind/ Dead leaves scattered on the lawn.” Listen below.

Gingerlys tracklist:

01 “Turtledoves”

02 “Playgrounds”

03 “See You Cry”

04 “Elsewhere”

05 “Let Down”

06 “100 Flowers”

07 “Mermaids”

08 “Incandescent”

09 “Purple Sunshine”

10 “New Toys”

Gingerlys’ self-titled is out 11/17 via Babe City and Topshelf. Pre-order it in all formats here.