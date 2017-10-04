The Rentals – “Elon Musk Is Making Me Sad”

Three years ago, the former Weezer bassist Matt Sharp reactivated his ’90s-vintage alt-pop side project the Rentals and released the album Lost In Alphaville. Sharp has reportedly been working on new music again lately, reckoning with his father’s death by writing a bunch of sci-fi-themed songs. And one of those songs is “Elon Musk Is Making Me Sad,” wherein Sharp considers that a kid with a similar upbringing went on to become a massively successful tech guru while he didn’t. It’s a lush and expansive seven-minute power-pop jam with guitars from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner and a mixing job from Dave Fridmann and Matt Estep. Listen to it below, via Wired.

There’s no word yet on a new Rentals album, but it certainly seems like things are in the works.