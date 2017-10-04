Doe Paoro – “Blind” (Hercules And Love Affair Cover)

Back in 2008, Hercules & Love Affair made their name with “Blind,” an absolute monster of a disco-house single with a euphoric vocal from ANOHNI. The singer-songwriter Doe Paoro has long been a fan of the song, and now she’s released her own version of it, a plaintive and minimal piano-ballad reimagining that seizes on the song’s melancholy undertones. In a press release, Paoro says, “Something in this song always moved me on some deeper level, awakened a sort of longing for a long lost world.” Listen to her version below.

Paoro’s version is out now on Anti-.