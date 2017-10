Lin-Manuel Miranda has rounded up an all-star posse of musicians and celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan, Camila Cabello, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Dessa, and Gina Rodriguez for “Almost Like Praying,” a new benefit single for Puerto Rico. All proceeds from the song will go to aid victims of Hurricane Maria through the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund. Listen below.