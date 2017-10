Add the War On Drugs to the pile of obvious Tom Petty descendants paying tribute to the late legend in concert. Adam Granduciel seems like a devoted Petty disciple, so it’s no surprise he picked a deep cut to perform. The band opened last night’s gig at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles with the appropriately wistful “Time To Move On” from Petty’s 1994 classic Wildflowers. Check out footage below.