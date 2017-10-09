Stream Fury 2017 Promo EP

Last year, the intense, messy Orange County hardcore band Fury got a whole lot of people excited with their sweaty, chaotic live shows and with the release of Paramount, their full-length debut, arguably one of 2016’s best hardcore albums. Today, they’ve followed it up with the release of a three-song cassette and Bandcamp EP that’s simply titled 2017 Promo. The three songs on the EP are over in about six minutes, and they’re just as gut-level satisfying as anything on Paramount. If you care even slightly about present-day DIY hardcore, you should give this thing a listen because this shit rules. Check it out below.

<a href="http://furyhc.bandcamp.com/album/2017-promo" target="_blank">2017 PROMO by FURY</a>

You can buy 2017 Promo at Bandcamp, and all proceeds go to Planned Parenthood.