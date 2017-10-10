Tracy Bonham – “The Real” (Feat. Sadie Dupuis)

Back in 1996, the Oregon alt-rocker Tracy Bonham blew up with her debut album The Burdens Of Being Upright and especially with the single “Mother Mother,” a modern-rock radio #1 during the summer of ’96. And now Brooklyn Vegan reports that Bonham has recorded an entirely different version of that same album 21 years later. Bonham’s new LP is called Modern Burdens, and it includes all-new, radically reworked versions of all the songs from that first album. The new album also includes a ton of guests, like Belly’s Tanya Donelly, Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley, and the New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder. On a synthy, lo-fi new version of the deep cut “The Real,” Bonham teams up with Sadie Dupuis, who leads Speedy Ortiz and who records on her own as Sad13. The two turn out to be remarkably complementary singers who sound quite a bit like one another. Check out the new version of the song below.

Modern Burdens is out 10/11, and you can pre-order it here.