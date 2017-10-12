Hamilton Leithauser – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” (Feat. Angel Olsen)

Former Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser’s most recent big release was his album-length team-up Rostam Batmanglij in 2016, and his new song sees him partnering with another indie heavy-hitter. “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” is a theatrical and starry-eyed duet with Angel Olsen, and their voices mix well together.

“This song is about catching yourself off guard when an emotion hits a little harder than you were ready for. It’s a desperate and funny situation,” Leithauser said in a statement. “The desperation can be a little bit ridiculous, which can be a little bit funny, but it’s also desperate, so it’s agonizing. I thought “Wild Hunger” should be delivered with huge passion and energy, and I needed a fierce and booming voice as a counterbalance. Luckily, I got my first choice: Angel Olsen.”

Listen below.

“Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” is out now via Glassnote.